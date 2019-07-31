Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Well before this happy little gal was winning an Oscar and crushing it at the box office as a badass superhero, she got her first major role on television as the youngest daughter of Bob Saget's character on the sitcom, "Raising Dad."

After a short-lived music career in her teens that included the release of the pop single, "She Said," she returned to playing a TV daughter on a critically-acclaimed dramedy starring Toni Collette.