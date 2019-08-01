Browns' T.J. Carrie Shares Heart Surgery Scars ... With Brave 10-Year-old

Play video content Breaking News Cleveland Browns

This video is AMAZING!!!

Cleveland Browns player T.J. Carrie -- who had a risky open-heart surgery at 14 -- shared his story with a young fan dealing with a heart condition on Thursday ... and it'll hit you in the feels.

10-year-old CJ DeJohn has been battling a serious heart condition -- hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart -- which has required numerous surgeries throughout his life.

CJ attended Browns training camp as part of A Special Wish Cleveland on Thursday ... shadowing a Cleveland.com reporter and getting the opportunity to interview players.

One player in particular, Carrie, shared an inspiring message that hit close to home for CJ ... showing the young fan his own surgery scar ... and telling him to never let his condition hold him back.

"I don't want you to ever worry about that, okay? 'Cause you can still accomplish and do everything you want to do in life," Carrie says. "So, I want you to keep dreaming, and make sure you dream as big as possible, okay?"

TJ Carrie of the @Browns and CJ DeJohn of @aspecialwishcle showing off their scars after various open-heart surgeries. Both are happy and strong and proud of what they’ve been through. #Browns pic.twitter.com/R92gyeqbeO — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 1, 2019 @H_Grove

"Because my dream was to be right here where I'm at and there were a lot of people who said I wasn't gonna be here because of my heart condition."

Carrie -- who was diagnosed with a coronary artery anomaly as a freshman in high school -- went on to get drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2014 ... and he wants CJ to chase his dreams too.

"But, look where I'm at now. So, what does that mean for you? That means whatever you dream, you can accomplish. Don't never let no one tell you can't do that."