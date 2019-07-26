Tiki Barber Says Odell Is Wrong About Giants, Saquon Was the Draw!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Odell Beckham was just plain WRONG for thinking he was the main draw for the New York Giants last year -- so says Tiki Barber who says, in 2018, it was all about Saquon Barkley!

Of course, Tiki was a stud for the Giants from 1997 to 2006 -- he knows a little something about the franchise.

So, with Odell telling GQ he felt like he was the "main reason at keeping [the Giants] brand alive" -- we had to ask the former NYG running back to weigh in.

"Odell was hurt a lot last year. Saquon was Rookie of the Year. He's a spectacular player. If you were watching the Giants last year, you wanted to see what Saquon was going to do."

For the record, Odell was having a pretty solid season up until Week 12 -- when an injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. But at that point, he already had more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Still, Barber thinks Odell needs to stop thinking about the Giants and focus on his new team, the Cleveland Browns.

"He needs to move on," Barber said ... "The Giants have moved on. He will as well."