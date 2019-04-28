TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ezekiel Elliott's Dad Zeke's Next Contract? It'll Be Most RB Money Ever!!!

4/28/2019 12:40 AM PDT

Ezekiel Elliott's Dad Says Zeke 'Will Be Highest-Paid Running Back Ever'

EXCLUSIVE

Move over Todd Gurley ... Ezekiel Elliott's contract is about to TOP your epic $57.5 MILLION deal -- so says Zeke's dad, who tells TMZ Sports the Cowboys are about to make his son rich!!

"Ezekiel will be the highest-paid running back EVER," Stacy Elliott says ... "In the history of the NFL!"

Of course, Zeke is still 2 years away from NEEDING a new deal -- the Cowboys just picked up his 5th-year option this week, keeping him under team control through the 2020 season.

But, Elliott's camp has already made it clear they'd like a new contract -- and his dad tells us it ain't gonna be cheap.

But, don't get it twisted ... Stacy says there won't be any sort of Le'Veon Bell-like holdout going down in Dallas -- saying the Elliotts' relationship with Jerry Jones is GREAT!!

As for what's going on with Zeke ON the field ... Stacy says he's never seen his son in better shape -- and tells us don't be surprised if Zeke rushes for more than 2,000 yards this season.

In fact, Stacy is so confident in his son -- he says Emmitt Smith's all-time record of 18,355 rushing yards will be toast by the time Zeke's career is finished!!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web