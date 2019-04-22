Ezekiel Elliott Gets Tattoo Of Himself On Himself

Ezekiel Elliott Tattoo Of Myself ... On Myself!!!

Ezekiel Elliott will NEVER forget what he looked like when he dominated the NFL ... 'cause the Dallas Cowboys superstar got his own mug tatted on his leg!!!

The NFL's leading rusher just got the ink done this month ... and it's massive -- taking up nearly all of the outside of his (very muscular) calf.

The pic is a twist on a famous shot of a helmet-less Zeke ... with zombie eyes and a crown on top of his trademark afro.

Seems Zeke LOVES the artwork ... he put it on full display while hanging out with Von Miller and Erroll Spence at Miller's charity event this past weekend.

Of course, Zeke has some pretty unique ink all over his body -- there's an Ohio State logo on his shoulder, a portrait of his mom on his chest and even one of his dogs on his forearm.

Begs the question ... where's he gonna put the Dak Prescott one next?!?!