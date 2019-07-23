Terry Bradshaw Shades Odell Beckham Over Giants Comments, 'That's Crazy!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Terry Bradshaw sure sounds like a guy who thinks Odell Beckham should just be quiet when it comes to his Giants departure ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports OBJ's recent comments were "crazy!"

"He ought to be happy he's in Cleveland making a nice dollar and they want him there," the Steelers legend says.

Odell made serious headlines Monday after he went scorched earth on the G-Men in a new GQ article ... ripping his old squad for trading him to Cleveland this offseason.

"I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive," Odell said. "They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap."

When we got Terry leaving Craig's on Monday night ... we had to ask the Hall of Fame QB about Beckham's comments -- and Bradshaw seemed to think they're BS.

"Really?" Bradshaw said shaking his head ... "Totally disagree. Yeah, that's crazy!"

That's when TB turned to our camera guy and issued a strong message to Odell -- telling him to just be quiet and enjoy the Browns!!

Of course, Odell's old team won't play his new team this year (we know, bummer) ... but the Giants and Browns ARE set to meet in 2020.