Terry Bradshaw Defends Ben Roethlisberger, 'He's A Great Leader'

EXCLUSIVE

Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is going to bat for Ben Roethlisberger ... telling TMZ Sports the QB is a "great leader" and the criticism of him from former teammates is incomprehensible.

"I don't understand it," Bradshaw says ... "He's a great leader. He is. He's solid."

Of course, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell REALLY disagree ... they've taken turns this offseason pummeling the QB for the way he's commanded the team as the face of the franchise.

In fact, AB wrote on Twitter just a couple weeks ago, "He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches."

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Le'Veon added in an interview with Sports Illustrated, "Ben wants to win his way, and that’s tough to play with."

But, Bradshaw thinks the criticism is unfounded ... telling us, "I find him to be fine."

Terry's biggest problem with the whole drama now??? He says it's cost the Steelers a TON of firepower ... and he's concerned the team might miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

"I'm worried about our team."

As for Ben ... Bradshaw's got no worries that he might leave, telling us Ben will get a new, big contract from the team sooner rather than later.

"He deserves it."