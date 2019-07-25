Eli Manning On Odell Beckham ... 'I Won A Few Games Before He Was Here'

'I Won A Few Games Before He Was Here'

How's Eli Manning feel about Odell Beckham saying he was the ONLY reason the NY Giants were popular the past few years??

"I won a few games before he was here," the QB said ...

Manning spoke with the NFL Network after NY's practice Thursday ... and when they asked about Odell's recent controversial comments in a GQ article, Eli didn't hold much back.

"I don't think they bothered me," Manning said of the quotes ... "You just kind of shake your head and laugh.

Then Eli dropped the bombshell -- "I won a few games before he was here."

Of course, Odell made the claim that New York was only in the limelight "because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap."

But, Eli clearly feels differently ... and dude seems to have a point. Eli won nearly 100 regular season games before Odell was drafted -- and he also racked up 2 Super Bowl wins.