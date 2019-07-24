Kareem Hunt Gets Support From Browns Over Latest Police Incident

Play video content Breaking News Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are once again standing by Kareem Hunt -- saying they investigated an incident at a Cleveland nightclub involving police ... and feel confident the RB did nothing wrong.

TMZ Sports posted video of Kareem speaking with police officers outside of the Barley House party spot on June 29 ... after witnesses say Hunt was involved in a "small argument" with a friend.

Hunt was neither arrested nor detained that night and left without incident -- but it was a concerning video for Browns fans considering Hunt is on very thin ice following a string of violent incidents in 2018, including a physical altercation with a woman.

With Browns training camp opening up on Wednesday, GM John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens were asked about the most recent incident ... and they both expressed support for the 23-year-old star.

"Freddie and I both had a chance to sit down with him," Dorsey said. "He understands there's no guarantees in life. He is going about exactly what he has been going about. He is working his fanny off on the field as well as off the field as well.

Kitchens echoed Dorsey's backing ... and even seemed sympathetic towards Hunt.

"You know, it's never been harder to be a player in the National Football League. Everything they do is under a microscope."

"With the advancements of social media and all that kind of stuff, every little thing -- it doesn't matter how little or how small -- it's always gonna be made into a bigger deal."

"Kareem's always gonna have our support, we're going to continue to support him just like we do every player that we have."

Dorsey believes the league has considered the matter to be resolved ... essentially saying he doesn't expect any punishment to come from the incident.

Kareem was released by the Kansas City Chiefs back in November after we published video showing Hunt getting violent with a woman at a Cleveland hotel.