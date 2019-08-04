Dwayne Johnson -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Here's a 29-year-old version of the former professional wrestler spotted showing off his shady side during an event for his movie, "The Mummy Returns," in Santa Monica back in 2001 (left).

18 years later ... the now 47-year-old actor is the father to three daughters. Johnson spent 8 years in the WWE before pursuing acting as a full time career. Johnson is now an action movie icon and was recently photographed looking better than ever at the premiere of his new film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" in Hollywood earlier this past month (right).