French Inventor First to Cross English Channel on Flyboard
8/4/2019 7:42 AM PT
If you looked up over the English Channel Sunday you might have seen what looked like a flying skateboard, and the dude who was riding it just broke a record!
French inventor Franky Zapata traveled nearly 22 miles, 60 feet in the air, to become the first person ever to use a flyboard to traverse the English Channel.
Zapata dissolved into tears after he landed, immodestly saying he didn't know how big a deal it was and whether it would go in the history books.
He failed last week to cross the Channel, but second time was a charm.
The flyboard is powered by a kerosene-filled backpack, and he said his greatest challenge was changing backpacks mid-flight. But, he did!
