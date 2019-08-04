French Inventor First to Cross English Channel on Flyboard!!!

Getty

If you looked up over the English Channel Sunday you might have seen what looked like a flying skateboard, and the dude who was riding it just broke a record!

French inventor Franky Zapata traveled nearly 22 miles, 60 feet in the air, to become the first person ever to use a flyboard to traverse the English Channel.

Zapata dissolved into tears after he landed, immodestly saying he didn't know how big a deal it was and whether it would go in the history books.

He failed last week to cross the Channel, but second time was a charm.