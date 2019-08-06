Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Back Together in the Hamptons

8/6/2019 8:09 AM PT
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are proving old flames die hard ... especially when ice cream's involved.

The Coldplay frontman and 'Fifty Shades' star -- decked out in a red jumpsuit -- were out Monday in the Hamptons, hanging with his son and his buds. They plopped themselves on a picnic table and enjoyed lunch before scarfing down some ice cream.

It's quite the family scene, considering Dakota and Chris had supposedly broken up a couple months ago. All signs pointed to a split ... because a week after their reported breakup, he was seen hopping on a helicopter with a mystery woman.

Whoever she was, Dakota's clearly over it. Two scoops and sprinkles go a long way.

