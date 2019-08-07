Danny Trejo Pulls Baby from Car Crash Wreckage

Breaking News

Danny Trejo is the hero L.A. needs ... or at least one grandmother in L.A. desperately needed when her car flipped over trapping her infant grandchild in the backseat.

Danny was in the right place at the right time Wednesday afternoon when the woman allegedly ran a red light, and got smashed so hard by another vehicle ... hers ended up on its roof.

Trejo was in the area running errands when he came across the accident, and ran to assist. While grandma was stuck in the driver's seat, she kept screaming for Danny and 2 other samaritans to help the baby boy, who was strapped in the carseat in the back.

Trejo says he climbed into the wreckage and -- with the help of the other heroic bystanders -- was able to pull the infant to safety.

The baby and his grandmother were reportedly transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Trejo described helping the little boy to stay calm by saying "OK we have to use our superpowers. So he screamed 'superpowers' and we started yelling 'superpowers." I said do this, with the muscles. He said 'muscles.'"