Monica Lewinsky Makes Blowjob Joke in Response to Mike Pence

Mike Pence wants everyone to get down on their knees, and Monica Lewinsky ain't biting.

Pence was asked about how he deals with criticism of him on the internet. His answer was predicable -- prayer. The Vice President said, "Spend more time on your knees than on the internet."

Also predictable ... social media erupted with BJ jokes. For instance, a reporter tweeted, "OK, who's gonna tell him?" In other words, someone tell the old guy he's opening himself up to oral copulation barbs.

Monica got in on the fun, hilariously responding, "def not me" with a googly-eyed emoji.

People went nuts for the joke ...telling her she won the Internet. Good on Monica!

Speaking of Lewinsky, she just signed on to Ryan Murphy's new project, "Impeachment: American Crime Story." She'll be a producer on the series. Beanie Feldstein -- Jonah Hill's sister -- is going to play Monica.