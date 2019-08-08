Infamous Ex-JetBlue Flight Attendant Has Gone Missing in Mexico

Exclusive Getty

Steven Slater -- the ex-JetBlue flight attendant who went on a profanity-laced tirade in 2010 and deployed the emergency slide -- has gone missing in Mexico ... TMZ has learned.

The Chula Vista Police Department tells TMZ ... Slater was reported missing Tuesday in Tijuana after friends pled with the public just days prior to help find him. Cops say friends told them they had not been able to get in touch with Slater since Sunday.

On that day, Slater -- who moved to Tijuana about a week ago -- posted on Facebook he was visiting a monument in the city but has not been seen or heard from ever since.

We're told cops have notified Mexican authorities about Slater's disappearance.

Slater made headlines 9 years ago after a heated argument with a passenger aboard a flight from Pittsburgh to NYC. His viral moment came after swinging open the jet's side door, deploying the emergency chute and sliding down with beers in hand.

The f-bomb meltdown was triggered after a passenger wanted to get her luggage from the overhead compartment as the jet was taxiing. He pled with her to sit but she smacked him. He asked for an apology. She refused and that's when he lost it.