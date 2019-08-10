Deepak Chopra Backs Marianne Williamson But Says Country's Too Messed Up

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Deepak Chopra says Marianne Williamson has all the qualities you should look for in a leader ... and that's why her presidential bid doesn't stand a chance.

The alternative medicine guru threw his support behind the Democratic candidate when we got him at LAX, praising her integrity and authenticity ... but Deepak says the political system is corrupt, and that's why Marianne doesn't stand a chance.

Deepak believes Marianne's views don't jive with today's political climate ... and even she recently told us traditional politicians and political pundits are trying to diminish her.

Deepak's written books with Marianne and says they're close friends and he knows she has the goods ... but he's convinced people are so cynical -- politicians so power hungry and divisive -- that she's just out of step. To his point, Williamson did not qualify for the next round of debates.