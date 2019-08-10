What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two almost identical images of actor Miles Teller throw your mind for a loop. Get a grip and take a really good look at these two photos and see if you can find the sneaky switches made to this tricky pic.

Teller was photographed just last week during the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game where he was asked to throw the first pitch. We've tweaked this photo of him and now it is up to you to hunt down the differences between these two super similar snaps!