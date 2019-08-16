Jussie Smollett Threatens to Sue City of Chicago Over Alleged Attack

Exclusive TMZ

Jussie Smollett is ready to go on the offensive against the City of Chicago, which is suing him for the cost of investigating what City officials believe was a fake "attack" ... because he's now threatening to file a lawsuit of his own.

Jussie just said in legal docs in the City's case -- where it wants around a half a mil for various costs associated with investigating Jussie's claim he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack last January.

The former "Empire" actor says he's seriously thinking about filing a lawsuit against Chi-Town, "for their conduct underlying the arrest and their conduct thereafter." Translation -- he thinks he's the victim of a malicious prosecution.

