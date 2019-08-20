Genie Bouchard's 'Fake' Brother Arrested, Charged $40k to Star's Hotel Room!
Tennis Star Genie Bouchard 'Fake' Brother Arrested Charged $40k to Star's Hotel Room!!!
8/20/2019 6:09 AM PT
A guy cops say claimed to be Genie Bouchard's brother charged more than $40,000 to the tennis star's personal account at a fancy Miami Beach hotel ... only problem is, HE'S NOT HER BRO!
The Miami Beach PD arrested 24-year-old Solomon Shlomo Azari at the 1 Hotel South Beach on Sunday -- where the tennis star lives when she's in Miami.
Cops say Azari went to the hotel regularly over a 2 month period and would run up tabs at the restaurant and bar ... and charge it all to Bouchard's account.
In total, cops say Azari made nearly $42,000 in charges, according to WSVN's Sheldon Fox.
Oh, and when cops arrested Azari ... they claim he had cocaine in his pocket!
Officials say Azari is now facing charges of coke possession, organized scheme to defraud, identity fraud and grand theft.
4 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.