Genie Bouchard's 'Fake' Brother Arrested, Charged $40k to Star's Hotel Room!

A guy cops say claimed to be Genie Bouchard's brother charged more than $40,000 to the tennis star's personal account at a fancy Miami Beach hotel ... only problem is, HE'S NOT HER BRO!

The Miami Beach PD arrested 24-year-old Solomon Shlomo Azari at the 1 Hotel South Beach on Sunday -- where the tennis star lives when she's in Miami.

Cops say Azari went to the hotel regularly over a 2 month period and would run up tabs at the restaurant and bar ... and charge it all to Bouchard's account.

In total, cops say Azari made nearly $42,000 in charges, according to WSVN's Sheldon Fox.

Oh, and when cops arrested Azari ... they claim he had cocaine in his pocket!