Brody Jenner Says He's Not Single, Josie Canseco's Marriage Material

Play video content TMZ.com

Brody Jenner's not even trying to play it cool -- he's way past his breakup with Kaitlynn Carter and is full steam ahead with Josie Canseco ... in fact, he may tie the knot with her.

Brodes was out celebrating his 36th bday Wednesday night in Hollywood, and we got him entering and leaving TAO with Josie by his side. If there was any doubt they're officially an item, Jenner squashed it ... telling the paps single life no longer applies to him.

Josie really seems to like his answer, which is good news ... because later he says she's "absolutely" the type of girl he'd like to marry. Never too soon for marriage talk in Hollywood.

Play video content

Brody got an interesting gift earlier in the day ... from his ex, Kaitlynn, and her new main squeeze, Miley Cyrus. Looks like there's no bad blood between the 3 of them.

As we reported ... the couple split because Brody didn't want to give her 2 things -- a legal marriage or a baby. He's said they continue to be best friends though ... so maybe it's all good.