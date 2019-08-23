Rapper Jackboy Arrested, Cops Say He Ate Weed To Hide Evidence

Exclusive Details

Rapper Jackboy -- Kodak Black's protege -- was busted in Florida after police say they found him eating marijuana in an effort to hide the illegal substance during a traffic stop!!!

Jackboy was arrested Thursday in Pompano Beach ... and police say, after they pulled him over for driving around with tinted windows, his BMW sedan reeked of reefer and an officer noticed him chewing something strange.

According to the police report ... cops ordered Jackboy out of his whip, and told him to open his mouth, revealing what turned out to be chronic!

After spitting out the saliva-covered sativa, Jackboy was booked for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Jackboy only had a little bit of tree on him, but Florida ain't California or Colorado ... the Sunshine State still takes weed very seriously.

Seems Jackboy is taking the Kodak Black playbook a little too far ... Kodak's got a long rap sheet too and, as we reported ... KB just pled guilty to lying on federal gun applications.