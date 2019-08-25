Ariana Grande Set to Return to Manchester for Pride Event

Getty

Ariana Grande is coming back to Manchester to spread love more than 2 years since her benefit concert following the bombings there -- 'cause she's in town for Pride.

Sources close to the pop star tell us will be in Manchester Sunday, where a live concert of sorts is being put on ... this following two days of other festivities, including a parade. We're being told Ariana is set to take the stage in Sunday's lineup, which includes other artists like Pixie Lott, Tulisa and Becky Hill. It's unclear what time exactly she'll come on.

This will be the first time AG has stepped foot in the city since June 2017, when she hosted the One Love benefit concert a couple weeks after a bomber detonated a homemade device that sent a bunch of nails flying in the rotunda area of Manchester Arena.

Ariana's concert at the time was winding down, but at least 22 people were killed nonetheless ... with several others being injured. It caused a massive panic inside.

The free benefit concert she put on afterward, which was organized with the help of her manager Scooter Braun, drew tons of people and raised a lot of cash, upwards of $275k.

