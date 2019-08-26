'Black Ink Crew' Star Alex Robinson Sues Ceasar, Teddy for $1M Over Attack

Exclusive VH1

"Black Ink Crew" star Alex Robinson is coming after the boss and a member of his family ... suing for $1 million over a vicious beating caught by VH1 cameras.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Robinson is suing "Black Ink Crew" star Ceasar Emanuel and Emanuel's costar/cousin, Teddy Ruks, for battery ... claiming they jumped him back in October 2018.

In docs, Robinson says they physically attacked him and struck him with a closed fist over and over. He also claims the beatdown left him with permanent pain and disability. He wants more than a million bucks.

The bad blood between Alex and Ceasar reached a boiling point last season during a pre-wedding party for a coworker. Long story short ... you see Ceasar pummel Alex while Teddy comes from behind and joins the attack. A brawl erupts ... leaving Alex with a HUGE bump on his head.

It didn't end there ... just days later, cameras followed Alex being rushed to the hospital where doctors told him he suffered significant tendon and ligament damage to his back.

Fast forward a few episodes ... Ceasar admits on camera hiring a P.I. to follow Alex to determine if he was faking the injury. Ceasar said the P.I. confirmed the injuries were real, and he felt terrible about practically putting Alex out of business ... since he can no longer sit and tattoo anymore. Ceasar said he was told Alex can't even pick up his son anymore.