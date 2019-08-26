'Ghostbusters' Car Burns Rubber Filming on Streets of Canada

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The 'Ghostbusters' ain't afraid of no ghosts ... and whoever's driving their car ain't afraid of putting the pedal to the metal!!!

As we told you ... Jason Reitman's "Ghostbusters 2020" -- a direct sequel to the iconic '80s movies -- has been filming in Alberta, Canada, and the famous Ecto-1 car was spotted in action recently on the streets of a town called Drumheller.

Looks like it still has some excellent pickup power ... which is essential for busting ghosts in a hurry.

We've also obtained some shots of mechanics putting the car together at Shorty's garage in Crossfield. Filming's now wrapped in the tiny town, but some of the photos show it's moved to a rural area of the province ... to a spooky-looking house and barn.

We're told the farm structures were built just for the movie, and word in the barn possibly belongs to either the Peter Venkman or Raymond Stantz characters ... and the Ecto-1's been stored there waiting for a comeback for the past 30 years.

Worth the wait!!!