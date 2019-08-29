Charlie Coyle's Puppy Wrestles With NHL Star's Bag In Cutest Video Ever

Play video content Breaking News

Wanna see the most adorable video ever?!

Here's Boston Bruins star Charlie Coyle's cute new puppy wrestling with his hockey bag ... and, AWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!

Coyle's pup appears to be a golden retriever ... and the way he attacks Coyle's gear is just flat-out precious.

The dog is a little more than a couple months old -- Coyle and his girlfriend adopted him in early July -- and he's already killin' it in the human world.

According to Coyle's girlfriend, "Bodie is officially in 1st place for the most popular of the three of us when we walk around Boston."

Not exactly an easy feat ... 'cause Coyle was a playoff hero just this past June, helping lead the Bruins to the Stanley Cup final.