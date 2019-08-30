Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!
This little blondie took the world by storm in her role on a hit ABC Family show "Pretty Little Liars" but what rabid fans of hers might not know is she's been insanely talented since she was a pretty little girl. For starters ... she's been dancing competitively since she was 2 years old. She's tried her
hand feet at hip-hop, jazz, ballet and tap. She modeled for dance catalogs when she was 5.
She's appeared in 35 commercials and at 16 she signed a deal to appear on "Days of Our Lives." Speculation about her romance since 2018 has been a hot subject.
