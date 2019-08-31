Eddie Griffin Rips Comedy Club Over Poor Lighting for Black People

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Eddie Griffin's got beef with a famous NJ comedy club, because for him ... rule number one when booking black comedians in your club is make sure you can LIGHT said black comedians!!!

Eddie was onstage Friday night at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick when he said enough is enough ... and ripped into management for what he considered inferior lighting and sound.

This clip is from his 9:45 PM headlining show, but witnesses tell us he'd stormed out earlier ... immediately after his 7:00 PM gig. We're told he was angry about some technical malfunctions during the set -- so when he came back for the second show he couldn't hold back.

The good news for the crowd is he turned it into big laughs ... even if they couldn't see him.

Now, we don't know the club's side of the story yet ... we've reached out to management. Eddie definitely put 'em on notice during his act -- which included him pretending to call in the Nation of Islam to help the club find skin-appropriate lighting.

You've heard about the Stress Factory -- even if you're not in Jersey -- because this is where Pete Davidson blasted a customer for heckling him about Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

It's also where Margaret Cho pissed off the crowd by going off about white people ... and rape.