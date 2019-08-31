Rudy Giuliani Says Quit Politicizing Hurricanes and Global Warming

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani says liberals don't care about science when it comes to forecasting Hurricane Dorian's path -- and instead they've just used it as a political tool.

We got President Trump's former advisor at Reagan National Airport, and he ripped former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell for tweeting that she hopes Dorian slams into Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. She's since apologized, but Rudy says it's a sign of our super-heated political times.

Then the ex-NYC Mayor jumped to climate change, which he clearly does not consider a crisis. Again, Giuliani says facts, schmacts -- he believes the left has turned the phrase "global warming" into a religion ... which they blindly believe without any science to back it up.

We're just gonna leave that irony here. Let that marinate for awhile.

BTW, Giuliani did concede Mar-a-Lago will be underwater ... someday. As he put it, "that's just what happens on coasts." As for WHY he thinks that happens? Search us.