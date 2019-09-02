Jared Leto, Joseph Baena Big Winners at Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Jared Leto and Joseph Baena channeled their inner child over the weekend at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off ... and they both came up big.

The 38th annual event was rocking and rolling over the weekend in the 'Bu. This event always brings out tons of celebs who for a day get to be little kids again ... playing games and hopping on the tons of carnival rides.

The Oscar winner and frontman for Thirty Seconds to Mars scored a prize on his night out ... proudly wearing a stuffed animal wrapped around his waist. Joseph wasn't hauling around any kind of prize ... unless commanding the attention of a couple of hotties counts as a win.