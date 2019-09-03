Bre Tiesi Gets Her Famous Butt Painted By Famous Artist
9/3/2019 12:19 PM PT
Bre Tiesi continues to live her best post-Johnny Manziel life ... taking her modeling career to the next level by making her famous butt an actual work of art.
Bre recently became the latest in a long line of famous women to offer her butt as a canvas to Al Baseer Holly, a super hot new wave artist who takes his talents to women's tushies.
Al has painted the backsides of women like Nicole Murphy, Bria Myles, Emmaly Lugo and Karen Civil and he hooked up with Bre to plaster Looney Tunes character Lola Bunny on her backside.
We gotta be honest here ... this is pretty spectacular art. We've studied the pics for a long time trying to make sure we don't miss any of the expression, and we're convinced the Mona Lisa is in serious trouble here.
Bre and Johnny split up earlier this year, so you'd expect a little spreading of the wings now that she's a single woman, and she's certainly flying.
