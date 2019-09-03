Trina's Mom, Vernessa Taylor, Dies From Cancer at 62

Exclusive

Trina's mother has passed away ... TMZ has learned.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star and legendary femcee's mom, Vernessa 'Nessa' Taylor, died Tuesday morning, according to Trina's rep. We're told she lost a battle to cancer.

Trina's camp tells us that Nessa was the rock that molded her daughter into the strong, successful woman she's become, and that she was also a pillar in her community in advocating for self-love, confidence and perseverance among women in general.

The rep tells TMZ ... "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that 'Nessa' lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance." Trina's team asks for privacy as the family mourns.

Trina mentioned her mother in her music, notably referencing her in a song similar to Pac's "Dear Mama." In her 2017 track -- simply titled "Mama (The One)" -- Trina raps about wanting to pass before her mother did 'cause of how attached she was to her.

Trina's lyrics go like this ... "Thinking 'bout you mama / Got me running to the liquor / Mama where you goin'? / I'm gon' have to beg to differ / I'd rather go first, so I wanna go with you 'cause I can't do this without you." Obviously, they were incredibly close.

Play video content

Just last year, Trina and co. threw Nessa an extravagant rooftop birthday party, where photos and music were in abundance and a good time was had by all. Even in this clip though, you can see Nessa struggling a bit to walk -- it's clear she was ill at the time.

We're told Trina's inner circle is trying to keep her grounded during this difficult time, and that she's surrounded by loved ones as she works through the grieving process.

Nessa was 62.