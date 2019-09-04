NFL, Roc Nation Donate $400k in Chicago, Meek Mill and Meghan Show Support

Exclusive Getty Composite

Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor will make a crucial visit to kids in Chicago to set the tone -- a $400k tone -- for the NFL and Roc Nation's nationwide social outreach.

Sources connected to the league tell us its Inspire Change program is donating $400,000 to 2 Chicago groups which give at risk kids alternatives to gang and gun violence. Meek and Meghan -- as well as Vic Mensa and Rapsody -- will visit both programs this week.

We're told the groups were hand-selected and vetted by Roc Nation, which started working with the NFL when Jay Z launched his new partnership with the league.

One of the groups is BBF (Better Boys Foundation) Family Services -- which, we're told, Vic and Rapsody will visit Wednesday. Founded in the 1960s ... BBF says it provides education, employment and youth services, as well as family health programs to more than 400 families.

The other group, Crusher's Club, says its mission is to help Chicago kids "restore their lives and improve their neighborhoods." Meghan and Meek will be at Crusher's on Thursday ... ahead of their NFL Kickoff concert.

As we reported, Meek and Meghan came on board, not just to perform the NFL Kickoff concert, but as advocates for Inspire Change -- the league's arm to support player and team efforts to focus on education, police and community relation and criminal justice reform.