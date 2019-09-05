Brett Favre Says Packers Will Win NFC North, 'Surprise a Lot of People'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Brett Favre believes in his Green Bay Packers -- telling TMZ Sports they're gonna "surprise a lot of people" this season and WIN the NFC North!!!!

The Hall of Famer knows there's been a lot of changes with his squad over the past year, but the most important component is Aaron Rodgers ... and Favre is a STRONG believer.

But, how will Rodgers get along with new head coach Matt LaFleur?

"It will be interesting to see how the dynamics work as the season unfolds," Favre says.

"I don't know much about LaFleur, he may be a great coach, might be a great guy, I don't know ... I don't know him, its not my place to say anything in regards to that."

"But, I do know Aaron. And, the reason they've been in contention year in and year out is because of him ... and you don't want to restrict even though, supposedly, the offense has changed to a certain extent. We will see. We'll see how that plays out this whole season."

There's been talk that LaFleur is taking away Aaron's ability to call audibles at the line of scrimmage ... but Favre thinks that would be a mistake.

"We'll see how much freedom is granted towards Aaron and rightfully so. He deserves to play and just to do what he does best."

As for the 2019 Packers, Favre says the most important thing is to "find their identity again ... and I know it rests with Aaron Rodgers."

And, when they get clickin', Favre says the sky's the limit.

"I think they may surprise a lot of people ... I tend to think that they'll slip in there and win the division."

