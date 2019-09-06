Guess Who This Brown-Eyed Girl Turned Into!
Before this brown-eyed girl became a household name on a long-running MTV reality show, she was born in Chile and raised in New York after being adopted by her Italian-American parents.
She got her famous nickname back when she was in middle school when her friends named her after a character in the movie "Save The Last Dance."
In addition to being a reality TV personality, she's also a TV host, pro wrestler, dancer, author and mother. Earlier this year, she gave birth to her third child.
There are a couple of places you might have seen her during her wild partying days ... on the beach, strolling the boardwalk or at a nightclub.
