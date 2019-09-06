Scott Disick Flipping Hidden Hills House For $6.8 Million

Scott Disick could soon be doing backflips into a massive pile of money ... because he's looking to make a windfall on a pad he's flipping in Hidden Hills.

Lord Disick is putting his penchant for flipping houses to good use ... he's listing a spruced up crib for nearly $7 million after putting his fingerprints all over the place.

When you think Scott, you think party ... and the dude took a home that was originally built in 1973 and transformed it into a paradise, complete with a baller backyard featuring a zero-edge pool, spa and fire pit!!!

As we first reported ... Scott threw down $3.25 million in April 2018 for the nearly 5,000-square-foot space ... and he took a home that already had a huge pool and waterfalls and managed to make it even cooler.

The contemporary farmhouse welcomes you in with a stunning 10-foot high glass pivot door, and the home's interior looks just as snazzy as the revamped exterior ... just check out the gallery.

Andre Manoukian and Kozet Luciano from Keller Williams Studio City have the listing ... and the asking price is $6,890,000.

BTW ... the crib is only a couple houses down from the same one the Kardashians called home during the first few seasons of 'KUWTK.'

Scott's got his own show about flipping houses, "Flip It Like Disick" ... and it's possible this home will be featured on the upcoming season.

This is the second house he's listing. Scott just listed his own home in Hidden Hills for $13 million.