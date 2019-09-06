Soap Star Ashley Jones Files for Divorce, Gets Restraining Order Against Husband

Exclusive Getty

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Ashley Jones claims her husband has been beating her at home ... and now she's getting court-ordered protection from him and kicking him to the curb.

Ashley -- who's known for her longtime role of Bridget Forrester on 'Bold' -- filed for divorce Friday, on the heels of a judge granting her a restraining order against her husband, Joel Henricks.

According to the restraining order obtained by TMZ ... Ashley claims she's the victim of physical abuse at the hands of her husband, and fears for her life and for the life of the couple's 3-year-old son.

In the docs, Ashley claims the abuse dates back to before they were married, but she says it's gotten more violent with time. She claims her husband caused a spiral fracture in her hand in September 2017, when they were struggling over her cell phone and he crushed her hand.

According to the restraining order request ... Ashley says she and her son left the house on August 17, and claims her husband has been stalking her ever since. She says the day after she left, she was at a friend's house when she discovered a tracking device under her car.

In the docs, Ashley also worries her that he has a small gun collection. The judge granted her the restraining order ... which requires Hendricks to stay 100 yards away from her and their son, and have no form of contact with them.

One week after getting that protection she marched into court and filed for divorce. The couple has 1 child together and have been married since 2016.