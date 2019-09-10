Ex-Gators Star Neiron Ball Dies at 27 After Battle with Rare Brain Condition

Breaking News Getty

Neiron Ball -- a beloved ex-Florida Gators football star -- has died at 27 after a long battle with a rare brain disorder, his family announced.

Ball was a stud at UF from 2011 to 2014 despite being diagnosed with Brain AVM (arteriovenous malformation) ... a condition characterized by tangled blood vessels in the brain. It reportedly affects less than 1% of the population.

Ball was hospitalized in 2011 after collapsing during football practice. Doctors determined he was suffering from a brain bleed and required surgery.

Despite the crippling condition, Ball recovered and GOT BACK ON THE FOOTBALL FIELD -- and he played so well, the Oakland Raiders selected the pass rusher in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Ball racked up 9 tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack his rookie year.

But, he suffered an injury and was released the next season.

In 2018, Ball reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma. His sister said Ball's health suffered tremendously -- describing him as a quadriplegic who could only communicate using his eyes.

The family announced Ball passed away Monday morning -- saying, "Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace."

The Florida Gators football team posted a tribute on social media -- "Rest in Peace, Neiron. You'll be forever remembered and always missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time."

