Beto O'Rourke Threatened with Death By Congressman Over Assault Weapon Ban

Beto O'Rourke got a rise out of a congressmen when he said during Thursday's presidential debate that he wants to take assault weapons away from everyone who possesses them ... in the form of a not-so-veiled death threat.

O'Rourke gave a stirring answer to a question about assault rifles, saying, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," adding, "If the high-impact, high-velocity round, when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that so that you would bleed to death on the battlefield."

Well, that was enough for Texas Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain, who fired back on Twitter, "My AR is ready for you Robert Francis."

O'Rourke stated the obvious on twitter, calling it a "death threat." What's more ... his team reported Briscoe to the FBI.