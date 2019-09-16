Guess Who This Cabbage Patch Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cabbage Patch Kid Turned Into!
9/16/2019 12:01 AM PT
This brunette went from being the daughter of a famous lawyer to becoming one of the most recognizable personalities in the world. A former friend and stylist to Paris Hilton, this youngster and her family exploded with fame thanks to their long-running reality show.
Her massive TV success was only the beginning. She became a savvy businesswoman ... from her famous retail stores and apps to her massively successful shapewear line. She most recently gained notoriety for her philanthropic efforts and staunch support of prison reform.
She's been dubbed the Princess of Prison Reform for her passionate work.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.