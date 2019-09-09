Deputy Trudy Wiegel on 'Reno 911' 'Memba Her?!
Deputy Trudy Wiegel on 'Reno 911' 'Memba Her?!
9/9/2019 12:01 AM PT
Indiana native Kerri Kenney arrested the world's heart with her kooky character, Deputy Trudy Wiegel, on the hilarious Comedy Central cop show "Reno 911!" and the 2007 film follow-up, "Reno 911!: Miami."
Kerri Kenny was cast in the mockumentary alongside an awesome squad of stars, including Cedric Yarbrough as the dreamy "Jonesy," Robert Ben Garant as the NASCAR loving clumsy cop Junior, Carlos Alazraqui as the trigger happy Garcia, Niecy Nash as the fierce one on the force Raineesha Williams, Wendi McLendon-Covey as the buxom babe with a badge Johnson ... and, of course, Thomas Lennon as the leggy leader Lieutenant Jim Dangle.
Guess what Kenney looks like now!
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.