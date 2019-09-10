Guess Who This Shaggy Star Turned Into!
9/10/2019 12:01 AM PT
He's the youngest of six in his family and at an early age showed huge promise. At just 16, this kiddo earned a full scholarship to the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts at Bucknell University. He would eventually leave his home at the age of 17 to pursue a career in theater in NYC.
It wasn't long before he started landing prominent roles ... first with "Footloose." He'd later appear in several films nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture ... including "JFK," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," "Mystic River" and "Frost/Nixon."
