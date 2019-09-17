Sean Spicer Breaks Down Crying After 'Dancing with the Stars' Premiere

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Sean Spicer was reduced to tears after his big debut on "Dancing with the Stars" -- but he wasn't crying out of sadness ... the guy was actually overjoyed.

We got President Trump's former Press Secretary Monday night sitting in his car outside of Cleo in Hollywood -- shortly after he salsa'd his way into a pretty bad score on the ABC show ... where he was seen wearing a very loud, neon-green outfit alongside his dance partner, Lindsay Arnold.

Sean was getting roasted online, and when we saw him bawling in his ride -- seemingly looking at a screen -- it looked like he was taking in all of the negativity.

Not so, though!!!!

As it turns out ... Sean tells us he was simply watching a video of his kids watch him from home ... and was just overcome with emotion at the sight of it. Our photog also tried asking a question about his old boss ... but Sean wasn't having it, telling us it was his time to shine.

Thank you @GovMikeHuckabee Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me. Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted. May God bless you https://t.co/Qqa9xi3pIM — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 17, 2019 @seanspicer