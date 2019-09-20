Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Attend Pre-Wedding Dinner in Rome

Mega

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking advantage of their friends' fancy wedding weekend ... by turning it into a fun-filled, romantic time of their own.

The engaged couple looked happy and in love at a pre-wedding dinner party in Italy Thursday night ... smooching at their table at the seafood restaurant Pierluigi.

The celeb couple's in Rome to see their friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, tie the knot with millionaire entrepreneur Michael Hess.

Katy and Orlando aren't the only big names attending the lavish wedding -- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, along with supermodel Karlie Kloss and hubby Joshua Kushner are on hand ... and there are rumors royalty will be in the house too. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to show for the ceremony.

As with most weddings, the vibes were jovial at the dinner. At one point Katy, Karlie, Orlando and another woman were spotted walking out arm in arm looking like they were having the time of their lives.