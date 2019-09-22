Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this brow-raising photo is a child star that has acted alongside celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and countless other big names.

This young actor landed the role of Ross' son, Ben, on the classic sitcom "Friends." He is best known for starring in a show alongside his twin brother on the Disney Channel. Currently, this famous face can be seen on CW's hit drama series that is based on the Archie Comics.