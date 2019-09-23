Arkansas QB Blames Justin Bieber Shirt for 5 INT Game, 'No More Nonsense'

Breaking News

Is Justin Bieber to blame for Arkansas football's embarrassing loss to San Jose State this weekend?

Razorbacks QB Nick Starkel seems to think so ... and that's why he's throwing away the famous JB shirt he wears under his pads for every game.

BACKSTORY -- Starkel is a HUGE Bieber fan. In fact, back in 2018, he sent a video to Ellen DeGeneres begging her to help him meet Justin because the singer is his hero!

‼️ATTENTION EVERYONE‼️ Help make my birthday wish come TRUE by RTing and tagging @TheEllenShow so we can meet @justinbieber on our spring break trip!! @JD_Rodgers #MeetBieber pic.twitter.com/4oSspYXiWS — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) February 25, 2018 @NickStarkel

As a tribute, Starkel also wears a Bieber shirt when he plays ... hoping to draw power from the pop star -- but it hasn't really worked out this year.

Arkansas -- once a mighty college football powerhouse -- is 2-2 this season and just lost on Saturday to San Jose State, not exactly known as a top national program (no disrespect).

Plus, it didn't help that Starkel threw 5 interceptions in the game.

"Bieber shirt has been ripped in half and thrown away," Starkel said in a post after the game.

"No more nonsense. No more distractions. All I’m focusing on is this team and this season. Nothing else."

Well, word got to Bieber ... because the singer reached out to Starkel with a message:

"I'm disappointed."

So, the good news ... Starkel finally heard from his idol. The bad news ... well, that's obvious.