Justin Bieber Leaves Medical Building With IV Drip

What Can I Say???

Justin Bieber had a needle in his arm as he walked the streets of Beverly Hills, but it's actually the picture of health.

Justin cruised out of a medical building Wednesday and Thursday with an IV bag, our sources tell us he was there for a vitamin drip.

In case you didn't know ... aside from curing hangovers, vitamin drips improve immune health, boost energy levels, abate depression and anxiety, improve mental clarity and cognative function, reduce migraine symptoms, combat fatigue and maintain muscle strength.

And, there's more TMZ-MD, the IV's typically contain high doses of vitamin C or magnesium.

One treatment often costs around $120.