Hurricane Dorian Destroys Famed Bahamas Beach Bar Where Justin Beiber Celebrated Engagement

The legendary Bahamian beach bar where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin partied after their engagement is now a shell of its former self ... the party spot got wiped out by Hurricane Dorian.

Nipper's Beach Bar & Grill in the Bahamas was decimated by the Category 5 storm ... it's now all but ruined.

As you see ... there were several roofs, but no more. Trees are downed, fencing is mangled and some of the structures are ripped apart. A grim scene, for sure.

It's a stark contrast to July 2018, when Justin and Hailey raged at the famous watering hole after the singer proposed to the supermodel.

Justin and Hailey weren't the only ones who loved having a good time at Nippers ... the establishment was popular among celebs, tourists and partygoers. The place had been around for over two decades, staying open from dusk to dawn, 364 days a year.