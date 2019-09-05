Tyler Perry Delivering Hurricane Relief to Devastated Bahamas

Exclusive TMZ.com

Tyler Perry's coming through in a big way to give aid to those in need in the Bahamas after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian ... TMZ has learned.

The TV and movie mogul is using his personal seaplane based in Nassau to fly relief supplies to the Abaco Islands (part of the Bahamas), which were hardest hit by the hurricane this week. We're told his plane already made 2 trips Thursday, and Perry hopes to send several more shipments.

As for the supplies ... Tyler's providing the Abaco residents with much-needed water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers, various hygiene products and a lot of other basic necessities. On the return trips they brought back 7 passengers, including small children, a pregnant woman and others who needed medical attention.

As you know ... the Category 5 storm ravaged the island nation earlier this week, leaving at least 20 people dead and a path of utter destruction, especially on Abaco.

The disaster's also sparking generosity on social media -- as we told you, a "Pray for Bahamas" post has gone viral, resulting in thousands of dollars in donations and supplies.