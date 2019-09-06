Justin Bieber Producer Poo Bear Burglarized, $1 Million Jacked

Exclusive TMZ

The hitmaker behind Justin Bieber, Usher and Chris Brown is hurting to the tune of $1 million ... courtesy of a massive burglary at his Hollywood Hills crib.

The heist at Poo Bear's home was discovered Friday, and unfortunately for him, the bad guy or guys were able to make off with an entire safe ... according to our law enforcement sources.

We're told one of PB's staffers discovered a window had been smashed, and when he went inside he found Poo's safe was gone. We're told the lockbox contained a pirate's booty o' jewelry ... worth at least $1 mil.

Tough news for Poo, who produced "Caught Up" for Usher and a gang of Justin's hits. He's over in Tokyo right now and posted a pic with pals Thursday as he celebrated his birthday.