Arnold Schwarzenegger Conducts Band at Oktoberfest in Munich

Arnold Schwarzenegger looked like a rock star ... even with just a tiny baton.

The Terminator orchestrated one helluva performance Sunday at the 176th Original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. He proudly waved his baton with purpose as Münchner Zwietracht rocked out to Die Schlagermafia's "Very Good for Hollywood."

Ya gotta give Arnold credit ... he may not have the technical moves down, but he swings with passion. Arnold was there for the festivities with GF Heather Milligan. He's no stranger to getting down at the world-famous festival. It's kinda an annual thing for him.

As we reported ... Arnold was there last year with Heather to celebrate his son's, Patrick, 25th birthday. And, just like he did last year, once again, Arnold wore a traditional Lederhosen -- a light-colored shirt and short leather trousers.

